Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, on February 26, announced road projects worth Rs 80,000 crore in Assam, including a tunnel under the Brahmaputra river and an elevated corridor at Kaziranga National Park.

Virtually addressing a session on the road, railway and riverine infrastructure at the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit, he said that in the 15 years till 2029, projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore under his ministry will be completed in the state.

Among the new projects for which work will start are the Guwahati ring road, a tunnel under the Brahmaputra river and an elevated corridor at Kaziranga National Park, Gadkari said.

"Work on projects worth Rs 60,000 crore is already underway in the state and in various stages of completion," he added.

Meanwhile, five significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed so far on the second day of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, adding to the northeastern state's growing investment portfolio.

Today's agreements span healthcare, education, energy, and manufacturing sectors, building upon yesterday's impressive Rs 90,000 crore investment announcements.

