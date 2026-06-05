Gajraj Corps, Gauhati University discuss stronger Army-academia partnership

In a significant step towards strengthening collaboration between the armed forces and educational institutions, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Gajraj Corps, along with a team of officers, held an interaction with Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta and senior faculty members on June 4 in Guwahati.

The meeting was attended by prominent academicians, including Prof. Akhil Ranjan Datta, Prof. Chandama Samah, Prof. Poully Vauquline, Dr. Vikash Tripathi and Dr. Sameer Sarkar.

According to a press release issued by PRO Defence Guwahati, discussions focused on enhancing Army-academia cooperation to promote a deeper understanding of the Northeast's socio-cultural dynamics, foster strategic awareness and critical thinking among students, and encourage young people, particularly women, to explore career opportunities in the armed forces.

The interaction also explored ways to strengthen Army–Academia–Community partnerships through experiential learning initiatives. These include educational visits to frontier areas and interactions with Army personnel serving in challenging operational environments, allowing students to gain firsthand exposure to national security, border management and the unique socio-cultural landscape of the Northeast.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to nation-building and emphasized the importance of empowering youth to become informed, responsible and proactive contributors to the vision of a developed India by 2047. The initiative aims to nurture leadership, broaden perspectives and encourage greater participation of young citizens in national development under the ethos of “Nation First.”