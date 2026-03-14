Galo–Mising Cultural Festival 2026 celebrates shared heritage along Assam–Arunachal border

The Galo tribe of Arunachal Pradesh and the Mising community of Assam, who share lineage from the common ancestral figure Abo Tani, came together to celebrate their rich cultural heritage at the Galo–Mising Cultural Festival 2026 held from March 13 to 14 in Bechamara, along the Assam–Arunachal border.

The two-day festival showcased traditional music, dance, crafts, and rituals of both communities, providing a vibrant platform for cultural exchange while reinforcing bonds of brotherhood among the people of the border region.

Minister Ranoj Pegu attended the programme as the chief guest, highlighting the importance of preserving indigenous traditions and promoting cross-border cultural understanding.

The event also emphasised the role of such festivals in fostering unity, celebrating diversity, and promoting regional tourism, while providing younger generations with an opportunity to connect with their ancestral roots.