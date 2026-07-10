Game-changer for cancer care: GMCH to launch proton therapy within three years

In a major boost to cancer treatment infrastructure, the Assam government has announced the establishment of a Rs 550-crore Proton Therapy facility at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), making it the first State government-run hospital in India to offer the highly advanced cancer treatment.

Presenting the 2026-27 state Budget, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the Proton Therapy centre is expected to become operational within the next three years.

The minister said Proton Therapy is one of the world's most advanced forms of radiation treatment for cancer, offering highly precise targeting of tumours while significantly reducing damage to surrounding healthy tissues.

The project is expected to transform Assam into a leading destination for advanced oncology care in the Northeast, reducing the need for patients to travel to metropolitan cities for specialised treatment.

The proposed facility will be developed with an investment of around ₹550 crore and is aimed at providing world-class cancer care under the state government's healthcare expansion programme.

The announcement marks another significant addition to Assam's healthcare infrastructure, with the government positioning the state as a regional hub for specialised medical services.