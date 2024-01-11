Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a bold jab at the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi in a recent post on the microblogging site X. Sarma questioned the Gandhi family's visit to the Babar Tomb in Afghanistan, particularly stating Rahul Gandhi's visit in 2005. Sarma asked, "Why is there so much hatred for Ram Lalla? Why do you hate Hindus so much?"

Earlier in the day, Himanta Biswa Sarma while responding to Congress leaders' decision to decline the invitation to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony asserted that the Congress party was undeserving of the invitation due to its historical stance against the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Sarma expressed his dissatisfaction with the Congress senior leaders' refusal to attend the event, stating, "The party did not deserve the invitation at the first place due to their views against Ram Mandir from the very beginning." He went on to label the Congress party as anti-Hindu, emphasizing that by accepting the invitation, they could have symbolically offered an apology to the Hindu Samaj.

Comparing the Congress party's stance to Pt Nehru's approach to the Somnath Temple, Sarma criticized the party's leadership, predicting that history would judge them as an anti-Hindu entity. The Chief Minister's remarks underscored the deep-seated religious and political tensions surrounding the Ram Temple issue.

This comes in the wake of Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge publicly announcing their decision not to attend the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22. The party justified their stance, branding the event as predominantly an RSS/BJP affair.

In a statement issued by Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh, the party expressed respect for the Supreme Court's 2019 judgment and acknowledged the religious sentiments of millions who worship Lord Ram. However, they also highlighted perceived political undertones in the event's timing, indicating a nuanced approach to the situation.