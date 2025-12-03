Outrage in Assam's Bilasipara: No arrests 5 days after alleged gang rape of 15-year-old

A 15-year-old girl from Purani Bazar, Bilasipara, remains in hospital in critical condition after allegedly being gang-raped on 27 November. Despite the registration of a formal complaint and a case under relevant sections of the law, five days have passed without the arrest of any suspects. The incident has prompted widespread concern and outrage within the community, with calls for swift action from the authorities.

Police registered a case at Bilasipara police station under sections 372/25, 65(1), 70(2), 127(2), 137(2), BNS R/W Section 4 of the POCSO Act, following an FIR lodged by the victim’s family. According to reports, the girl, a class VIII student, was allegedly taken to a paddy field by Moinal Haque, a resident of Ward 7, alongside three other men. She was rescued the next day by her family.

Local branches of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have expressed strong dissatisfaction with the pace of the investigation. Representatives have openly criticised the police’s inability to apprehend any suspects, despite significant public and familial pressure. Community members say that the lack of progress has intensified their frustration and sense of insecurity.

“They have threatened that if the police do not arrest the culprit within the next 24 hours, they will shake the streets.” Local groups argue that the absence of arrests not only undermines faith in law enforcement but also contributes to growing tensions in Bilasipara.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has issued a direct appeal for state-level intervention. “the family of the minor girl, who is still in a critical condition today, has demanded the Chief Minister's intervention in the matter and has called for the culprit to be hanged.” The family’s demand reflects the seriousness of the case and the ongoing trauma faced by the victim.

Police authorities have not issued a public statement regarding further steps. Observers note that the coming days will be crucial in determining the course of the investigation, as public pressure on law enforcement continues to mount.