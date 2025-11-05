Girl gang raped in Assam's Tinsukia while returning from school

Police in Assam's Tinsukia district are investigating an alleged gang rape involving a class 7 student who was attacked while returning home from school in the Bordubi police station area on Monday afternoon. The incident reportedly occurred after school hours, and the girl was later discovered in a distressed condition. The community response has been marked by widespread anger and calls for prompt justice as authorities continue their search for the suspects.

According to police, the girl did not return home after her classes ended at 2.30 pm. Her family became concerned and began to search for her. By around 5 pm, an e-rickshaw driver contacted the family, informing them that he had found the girl lying by the roadside near a tea garden in a semi-conscious state. She was immediately attended to by her relatives, who noted visible injuries and torn clothing. "Around 5 pm, an e-rickshaw driver informed the family that he had found her lying by the roadside in a semi-conscious condition in the vicinity of a tea garden. They rushed to the spot and found her with visible marks of injuries and clothes torn," the official said.



Also Read: Assam: Allegations of corruption rock Sribhumi forest department, officials under scanner after CCTV footage surface

The girl's statement to police indicated that three men were involved in the assault and subsequently abandoned her at the site where she was found. "As per the girl's statement, three men raped and dumped her on the roadside while she was returning home from school, an officer said."

Police arrived at the scene soon after being notified and arranged immediate transport for the victim to hospital. "He said a police team was sent to the spot immediately, and the girl was sent to a hospital."

Medical professionals at Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital are monitoring the girl's condition as the investigation proceeds. Police have stated, "We are awaiting the medical report. In the meantime, we have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits," he added.

Public sentiment in Tinsukia has been strongly affected by the incident, with many expressing shock and demanding that those responsible are apprehended without delay. The investigation remains ongoing as police work to identify and arrest the accused.