A preliminary notification issued by the Government of Assam asserts that Assam's Garbhanga reserve forest is likely to be proclaimed as a wildlife sanctuary soon.

With this Assam Garbhanga reserve forest will become 25th wildlife sanctuary following 24 wildlife sanctuaries in the state, if any notification is served further.

Garbhanga reserve forest is located in Assam Meghalaya hilly train border near Guwahati at an 16 Km distance from the road head one of the famous heritage tourist spot Bisistha temple. It is one and only trekking spot in and around Guwahati.

In the notification Governor Jagadish Mukhi stated, “ In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 18(1), (2) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as amended up-to-date, the governor of Assam is pleased to declare its intention to constitute the land described in the Schedules annexe here to as Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary,”

Following the settlement of rights, a total of 117 square kilometres of land in Rani and Garbhanga reserve forest is expected to be designated as a wildlife sanctuary.

Under Section 18(B) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Assam Governor has additionally appointed deputy commissioner of Kamrup-Metro district as collector to enquire into and evaluate the existence, nature, and extent of rights of any person in or over the land included within the limits.