Biki Ali, the main suspect in the gang rape case in Garigaon, was killed in a police encounter on March 16.

According to reports, police had to fire at least four rounds while Biki was allegedly attempting to flee from custody.

Biki Ali, one of the five accused in the Garigaon gang rape case, was arrested by Assam police on Tuesday. He was apprehended in the Kamrup district's Dampur hills, where he was hiding to avoid arrest.

Biki and four other people sexually assaulted the minor last week, and they also filmed the whole thing on video. At Panbazar's All Women Police Station, a case was filed against the five suspects.

The five accused have been charged under Sections 376 (D) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and Section 67(B) of the Information Technology Act.

All five suspects were on the run after the incident. A search operation was underway, and police sources claimed that valuable leads in the case had already been obtained.

The incident sparked outrage throughout the state. City police were also chastised for failing to apprehend any of the suspects for nearly a week. The incident was discovered on Friday.

On March 10, minor girl in Guwahati's Garigaon area was brutally gang raped and filmed causing sensations in the locality.

The heinous crime took place in the Garigaon locality near Jalukbari area in Guwahati. A group of 5 men reportedly sexually assaulted a minor girl and made videos of the incident.

A case has been registered against all five at the All Women Police Station in Guwahati’s Panbazar. Following a medical examination of the minor girl, police will initiate action in the matter.

Following the incident, all the five accused were on the run. A search operation was on and police sources claimed that they have got valuable leads in the case already.