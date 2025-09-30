Garima Garg appeals to Zubeen Garg’s fans: “Let the law take its course”

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, has made an emotional appeal to his fans and well-wishers, urging them not to take the law into their own hands.

In her statement, Garima said, “I request Zubeen’s admirers with folded hands to let the law do its work. If unrest and disorder continue, where will Zubeen’s ideals remain?”

Her appeal comes at a time when emotions are running high among Zubeen’s followers following his untimely demise.

Garima reminded them that true tribute to the singer lies in upholding peace and allowing due process of law to prevail.

According to sources, Zubeen’s wife Garima Saikia Garg and close family members are scheduled to leave for Jorhat this evening. The Assam government has extended its full support, ensuring all arrangements for the transportation and ceremonial proceedings are conducted smoothly.

Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, on Monday said that the singer's family wants to know what had happened in his last moments that led to his death, and that a proper inquiry should be conducted.

"We want to know what happened to him, why it happened and how this negligence could be allowed to happen? We want answers," Garima told reporters after the conduct of the 11th day rituals for the singer here.

She said all those who were there with him on the yacht (before his death) and at the event "must answer this".