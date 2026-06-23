Garima Garg gets succession certificate for Zubeen Garg's assets; Manager Siddhartha Sharma faces fund diversion allegations

A court in Guwahati has granted Garima Garg a succession certificate for select financial assets left behind by singer Zubeen Garg, while allegations of fund diversion against his manager Siddhartha Sharma have surfaced in related legal proceedings.

The order was passed by the Court of the District Judge, Kamrup (Metropolitan), on a petition filed by Garima Garg under the Indian Succession Act, 1925, seeking rights over debts and securities left behind by her husband following his death in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

The court noted that Garima Garg is the legally married wife of the deceased and that Zubeen Garg's father, Mohini Mohan Borthakur, and sister, Palme Borthakur, had filed affidavits stating they had no objection to the issuance of a succession certificate in her favour.

After examining the records, the court granted Garima Garg a succession certificate in respect of two Standard Chartered Bank accounts, a mutual fund investment operated through the bank and an ICICI Bank account held in the name of Eye Creations.

However, the court declined to issue a succession certificate in relation to Zubeen Garg Music LLP and the joint venture Green Rhinos. The court observed that rights arising from those entities would be governed by the terms of their respective partnership agreements and the provisions of the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008, and the Indian Partnership Act, 1932, rather than the Indian Succession Act.

The order noted that Zubeen Garg Music LLP had been constituted through an agreement involving Zubeen Garg, Siddhartha Sharma and another partner. The court held that any benefits accruing from the LLP would have to be determined in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

Meanwhile, allegations concerning the handling of Zubeen Garg's finances have been raised in connected proceedings. Siddhartha Sharma has been accused of diverting funds meant for the singer and misappropriating payments received from Bihu committees for performances.

According to submissions made before the court, only around Rs 9 lakh remains in Zubeen Garg's accounts, while Sharma's accounts allegedly contain funds running into crores of rupees. It was also alleged that payments made by various Bihu committees to the singer were not fully credited to his accounts.

Among the allegations is a claim that Rs 32 lakh paid by Bihu committees last year was diverted. The allegations have not been adjudicated upon by the court and remain part of ongoing legal proceedings.

Sharma has also approached the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the trial outside Assam. The plea is currently pending before the apex court.

Further hearings in the matter are awaited.