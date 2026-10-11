Garima Saikia calls for peaceful protest demanding justice for Zubeen Garg on October 12

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late Assam icon Zubeen Garg, has called for a peaceful gathering at Zubeen Kshetra at 11 am on October 12, urging people to unite in their demand for justice as court proceedings in the singer’s death case continue.

“A peaceful call for justice by Zubeen Garg… Have a united voice!” Garima wrote in a social media post, sharing the appeal under the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

The poster announcing the programme describes it as a protest programme and calls for a united voice demanding justice for the singer.

The appeal comes amid renewed attention on the case following recent developments in the bail proceedings of the accused.

On October 9, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to singer Amritprabha Mahanta, one of the accused in the main death case. She became the first accused in the case to secure bail, according to reports.

The court granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000, with two sureties of the same amount. The bail order does not amount to an acquittal, and the case continues before the trial court.

Another key accused, event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, is awaiting a decision on his bail plea. The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing to November 4 as the trial proceeds before a special fast-track court in Guwahati. The Assam government has informed the court about progress in recording witness testimonies, including those of witnesses from Singapore.

The bail developments also include a separate case involving Garg’s former personal security officers, Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora. A special court granted them bail on September 29 in a disproportionate assets case registered by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell. However, both remain in custody in connection with the singer’s death case.

Zubeen Garg died on September 19, 2025, after an incident during a yacht outing near Lazarus Island in Singapore. He was 52 and had travelled to Singapore for the North East India Festival.

A Singapore state coroner ruled on March 25, 2026, that Garg’s death was due to accidental drowning. The finding followed an inquiry into the circumstances of his death, which concluded that there was no evidence that anyone had forced, coerced or pushed him into the water.

The criminal case in Assam has continued separately, with seven people facing charges in connection with the singer’s death. A special fast-track court framed charges against all seven accused in May, paving the way for the trial to proceed. Four of the accused face murder charges.

The October 12 gathering at Zubeen kshetra comes as legal proceedings continue and public demands for accountability remain prominent across Assam. Garima’s appeal asks people to come together peacefully and raise a united voice for justice for the singer.