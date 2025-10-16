Garima Saikia Garg appeals for peace amid public unrest over Zubeen Garg’s death

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, took to Facebook on Thursday, October 16 morning to express her deep grief while urging the public to maintain peace in the wake of violent clashes that erupted outside Baksa District Jail on Wednesday.

In her heartfelt post, Garima wrote, “I have not only lost my husband. Every Assamese household has lost a son, a brother, a friend, or a loved one. People all over the world who loved him have also felt this loss. Everyone’s hearts and minds are heavy with grief, pain, and many questions.”

Appealing for calm and unity, she further urged, “At such a time, it is very important for all of us to try to understand each other’s feelings. We should leave aside pretenses and formalities, and simply support one another with kind and straightforward words. May there be peace and unity, and may there be no news of further harm or disturbances, God willing.”

Her emotional appeal came hours after tensions flared in Baksa district following the transfer of five accused — Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandeepan Garg, and two personal security officers, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya — to the Baksa District Jail. The five are under judicial custody in connection with the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg.

The situation turned violent as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the jail premises demanding justice for the late artist. Demonstrators shouted slogans such as “Hand Siddharth over to us” and “Joi Zubeen Da!” leading to scuffles with the police. Reports indicate incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson. A police vehicle was set ablaze, while three others, including a satellite news van, were damaged.

At least 21 individuals were injured, including 10 police personnel, 2 journalists, and several civilians. Two civilians in critical condition were referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), while some gunshot victims were shifted to AIIMS, Guwahati. All injured are under medical supervision, hospital sources confirmed.

In response to the escalating situation, Baksa district authorities deployed additional police contingents and a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team. Reinforcements were rushed from Guwahati, Nalbari, Barpeta, and Darrang districts. District Magistrate Gautam Das imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS across Mushalpur town and surrounding areas near the district jail to prevent further disturbances.