Garima Saikia Garg files complaint against writer Sikha Sarma over alleged derogatory remarks on Zubeen Garg

Garima Saikia Garg, the wife of Assamese singer and cultural icon late Zubeen Garg, has approached the Crime Branch on Monday, January 19 to file a complaint against writer Sikha Sarma, accusing her of making derogatory and defamatory remarks against the late artiste on social media.

According to sources, the complaint pertains to a series of objectionable posts allegedly shared by Sikha Sarma on Facebook, in which she is accused of making demeaning and personal comments aimed at the character and legacy of the late singer. The remarks reportedly triggered widespread outrage among fans and sections of the public, prompting calls for legal action.

Garima Garg, in her complaint, is understood to have sought strict action under relevant provisions of law, asserting that the posts not only tarnish the reputation of a revered cultural figure but also cause emotional distress to the bereaved family.

The Crime Branch has acknowledged receipt of the complaint and is expected to examine the social media content in question as part of its preliminary inquiry. Officials said further action would be initiated based on legal scrutiny of the allegations.

More details are awaited.