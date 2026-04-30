Garima Saikia Garg shares emotional message after bail rejection of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Zubeen Garg death case

Garima Saikia Garg on April 30 expressed faith in God, the country’s justice system, and public support following the rejection of the bail plea of accused Shyamkanu Mahanta in the high-profile death case of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

Reacting through a Facebook post shortly after the court order, Garima Saikia Garg wrote that they have “full faith in God, the system of the country, and in the prayers, blessings and cooperation of the people.”

Addressing Zubeen Garg emotionally as “Goldy,” she further wrote that she hopes no innocent and pure-hearted person ever faces such injustice again.

Her post came after a fast-track court rejected the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, citing concerns over his conduct and possible flight risk.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar, the court took serious note of the accused allegedly leaving Singapore and later moving to Malaysia after the incident, instead of cooperating with legal procedures.

The prosecution also alleged that the accused had supplied the liquor bottle allegedly gifted to Zubeen Garg and knowingly allowed him to enter the water despite being aware of his epilepsy condition.

The court had earlier ordered attachment of certain business interests and multiple bank accounts allegedly linked to funds misappropriated from the late singer.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for May 2, during which written arguments are expected to be submitted by the accused persons during the charge hearing stage.