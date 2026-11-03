Garima Saikia Garg, wife music icon Zubeen Garg, will be taken to Mumbai for specialised medical care and professional counselling following concerns over her mental and physical well-being. The decision was announced by noted physician Dr Hitesh Baruah at a press conference at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 3.

Dr Baruah said Garima's physical condition was currently stable, with her blood pressure and blood sugar levels within normal ranges. However, she has been experiencing significant mental stress, depression and persistent sleep disturbances, particularly at night, following the death of her husband.

According to the doctor, the medical team at Nemcare Hospital assessed her condition and recommended that she receive further care at a specialised medical institution in Mumbai, where she could access professional counselling and an environment conducive to recovery.

"She is not in any kind of danger, but she is under considerable stress. She is unable to get adequate sleep, particularly at night. We have done whatever we could here, but we want her to receive better counselling at a higher-level institution. She needs both mental and physical rest. If she visits a specialised institution and gets the appropriate rest, she can certainly return home healthy within a short period," Dr Baruah said.

He clarified that her medical investigations, including tests to assess blood pressure and blood sugar levels, had returned normal results. However, doctors believe that her current condition requires attention to her mental well-being, particularly through counselling, adequate rest and continued medical supervision.

The proposed treatment in Mumbai is expected to last around 15 to 20 days. However, the hospital where she will receive treatment has not yet been finalised. Dr Baruah said the decision would be taken after consultations between her family members and the medical team.



During the press conference, Dr Baruah appealed to people in Assam to extend their support to Garima and respect her personal decisions as she navigates the period following her husband's death.

He stressed that her health and well-being should remain the priority and urged people not to place additional pressure on her regarding her future plans.

"I want to appeal to the people that if we want to keep Zubeen alive, we must look after Garima. Whatever she has planned for the future, we should not interfere with those plans. Instead, we should ensure that she is healthy enough to pursue everything she wishes to do. Garima needs all the rest she can get," he said.

The doctor emphasised that she would need sufficient time and support to regain her physical and mental well-being.



Garima was admitted to Nemcare Hospital on Saturday after she suddenly fell ill while attending a special programme at Assam Jatiya Bidyalay in Guwahati. She was subsequently taken to the hospital, where doctors conducted medical examinations and initiated treatment.

Her hospitalisation comes amid the emotional distress she has been dealing with since the death of Zubeen Garg on September 19, 2025.

The singer's death had left his family and a large section of his admirers across Assam in mourning. Since then, Garima has remained in the public eye amid developments surrounding the case and various programmes organised in his memory.

Following her admission, doctors monitored her condition and conducted the necessary investigations. While her immediate physical health concerns have been addressed, the medical team has recommended specialised counselling and adequate rest to support her recovery.

The proposed visit to Mumbai is intended to provide her with further medical attention and professional support before she returns to Assam.