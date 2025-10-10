Garima Saikia Garg urges impartial probe, says Zubeen gave money to PSOs for social work

Late singer Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg confirmed that the singer had entrusted money to his two personal security officers (PSOs) for his social welfare activities and urged that the ongoing investigation into his death remain focused on uncovering the truth rather than being politicised.

Speaking to reporters, Garima said, “Zubeen had given some money to the PSOs for the social work he does. The investigations are going on. The PSOs have all the bank statements and they also maintained a diary about various transactions.”

Her remarks came after Assam Police suspended the two PSOs — Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya — following the discovery of financial transactions amounting to over ₹1.1 crore from their accounts. Investigators found ₹70 lakh in one account and ₹45 lakh in the other, sums significantly higher than their known sources of income.

Garima, however, distanced herself from Zubeen’s financial dealings, saying, “I was not aware of Zubeen’s financial transactions, so this question should not be asked to me.” She added that both PSOs had been with the singer for nearly a decade, after being deputed by Assam Police following death threats issued by the banned ULFA outfit.



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Calling for restraint and respect for the ongoing probe, Garima said, “The issue should not be politicised. We just want to know what happened to him on that day. He was loved by all, but why was he neglected in that manner on that fateful day? This is our question.”

She also expressed concern over the circulation of videos showing the singer’s final moments. “Why are his last moments being posted in parts, like a web series? We are confused by the different things being said at different times. We just want to know the correct version and the truth,” she said.

Reiterating her demand for justice, Garima said, “He was a simple man and he should get justice. If any criminal act was committed, the prime accused should be punished. We want the investigations to be tight and fast, and that should be the main focus.”

Garima and Zubeen’s sister, Palme Borthakur, have both sought clarity on the circumstances leading to the singer’s death in Singapore last month and have urged authorities to ensure that the investigation remains transparent and free from political interference.