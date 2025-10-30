Garima Saikia Garg visits ‘Zubeen Kshetra’, mulls museum in memory of the late music icon

Emotion filled the air at Zubeen Kshetra this morning as Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late music legend Zubeen Garg, visited the site along with his sister Palme Borthakur and members of the construction committee.

Garima became visibly emotional while offering prayers and sharing her plans to transform Zubeen Kshetra into a vibrant cultural and natural centre dedicated to preserving Zubeen’s life, legacy, and artistic spirit.

Speaking to the media, Garima revealed that a museum will soon be established at Zubeen Kshetra to showcase Zubeen’s creative journey — from his music to his films and personal memorabilia. “Zubeen will continue to live here, both culturally and naturally. This space will be a reflection of his soul,” she said.

She also announced that a monolith will be installed near the site, following tribal traditions, by local youth. “We have identified a nine-foot-tall stone for the monolith. It will stand as a symbol of Zubeen’s eternal presence,” Garima added.

Garima mentioned that the initially allotted 8–10 bighas of land would not be sufficient for the construction, and a larger area would be required. She thanked the locals for their overwhelming support, as many residents have offered 30–40 bighas of land for the project.



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During her visit, Garima performed a brief prayer service for her late husband and thanked the Assam government for its decision to donate the SGST share from ‘Roi Roi Binale’ tickets to the Zubeen Garg Foundation. “We are deeply grateful to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state cabinet for this gesture. We will continue Zubeen’s mission of helping those in need, just as he always did,” she said.

Reflecting on the upcoming release of ‘Roi Roi Binale’, Garima shared, “It was Zubeen’s dream to see Assamese cinema reach new heights. Through Roi Roi Binale, that dream will come true. I haven’t yet gathered the courage to watch it, but I know he would have been proud.”

Meanwhile, local residents of Sonapur expressed concern over unruly behaviour by a section of visitors at Zubeen Kshetra, alleging that some individuals consume alcohol at the site and create unpleasant situations. Residents have urged authorities to enforce the SOP issued by the government and maintain the sanctity of the place. “If this continues, we will take our own steps to preserve the dignity of Zubeen Kshetra,” one resident said.

With ‘Roi Roi Binale’ set to release tomorrow, excitement and emotion run high among fans across Assam. For many, Zubeen Garg’s final film marks not just a cinematic milestone — but the continuation of a legacy that continues to inspire millions.