Garima Saikia Garg’s heartfelt plea in Sonapur: “Help us get justice for Zubeen”

In a scene that gripped the hearts of thousands, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late legendary singer Zubeen Garg, broke down in tears before an emotionally charged crowd in Sonapur on Friday, October 10 night, appealing for justice in connection with her husband’s untimely death.



With folded hands and eyes filled with pain, Garima urged the people of Assam and admirers across the globe to stand with her in the demand for truth. She appealed through both social media and in person, asking everyone to join her movement by sharing and writing #JusticeForZubeenGarg, transforming her grief into a collective call for accountability.



“I beg everyone to cooperate and help us get justice for Zubeen,” Garima said, her voice quivering as she bowed before the gathering, tears rolling down her face. The heart-rending moment moved many in the crowd, leaving several overcome with emotion as chants of “Jai Zubeen Da!” echoed through the night air.



Supporters described Zubeen Garg as “not just an artist but an emotion” that united generations through his songs and humanitarian values.



Many attendees lit candles and held posters of the late singer, vowing to continue the demand for a transparent and impartial investigation into his death.