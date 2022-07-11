Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, stated that gas pipes will be installed in all Northeastern states through the Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd (IGGL), a joint venture of Indian Oil, ONGC, GAIL, Oil India, and Numaligarh Refinery.

Meghalaya will be included too and this pipeline will extend till Shillong. The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas stated that bidders for five blocks were recently requested, and while Meghalaya was not included, tenders for the state will be invited shortly.

Teli blamed the rise in crude oil prices on the international market for the country's frequent increases in gasoline costs. “See we import 83 percent of oil and gas from outside the country and if there is an increase in prices in the international market so we also hike the prices of fuel and gas”.

The government is attempting to find new petroleum and oil resources in various sections of the nation. The government will soon explore oil and petroleum in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

“Since India is importing gas from outside the country and when the global prices of oil and gas increase the government has to automatically raise it”, the minister added.