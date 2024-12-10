The Gauhati High Court has granted permission for a 15-year-old rape victim from Tinsukia to undergo an abortion. This decision comes under Sections 3 and 4 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971.

The district medical officer has been instructed to form an expert committee to oversee the procedure.

Additionally, the District Legal Services Authority has been tasked with examining all aspects of the case. The court has also ordered that the entire cost of the abortion be reimbursed by the government.

It is important to note that seven individuals were involved in this horrific crime, four of whom are minors.

All seven have been arrested, and legal proceedings are currently in progress.