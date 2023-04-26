The Gauhati High Court has asked Assam police to submit the case diary of the complaint filed against Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV by May 2.

Further, Srinivas moved HS seeking the quashing of the case against him filed by former Assam Congress Youth president Angkita Dutta.

Speaking to IndiaToday NE, Adv general Debajit Lon Saikia who is representing on the behalf of the state said, "They (Srinivas BV) filed a plea for quashing of the FIR, however, the court has further fixed the matter on May 2 for further consideration of their prayer for the stay."

Further, Lon Saikia also said that the Gauhati High Court has asked the police to furnish the case dairy on the complaint filed against IYC president Srinivas BV.

Also Read: Congress will realize that my allegations were true, says expelled party leader Angkita Dutta

Srinivas BV on April 25 appealed to Gauhati High Court to dismiss the complaint filed by expelled Assam Congress Youth leader Angkita Dutta.

This comes after the national youth leader of the Congress party was summoned by both the Guwahati Police Department and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in response to a case of alleged harassment filed by Angkita Dutta.

A notice was dispatched to Srinivas by Guwahati Police summoning him to show up on May 2, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Election that is scheduled to take place on May 10, for addressing the harassment case filed by former Assam Pradesh Youth Congress leader, Angkita Dutta at the police headquarters.

Moitrayee Deka, additional deputy commissioner of police (East Guwahati), issued a notice on April 23 directing the Youth Congress national president to refrain from future offences and not tamper with the case's evidence.

He was also asked in the notice not to make any threats, promises, or inducements to anyone who knew the details of the case.

According to the notification, he should show up under the steady gaze of the court at whatever point required, will have to join in the investigation of the case and coordinate in the examination, will unveil the real factors honestly and will deliver all significant reports required.

