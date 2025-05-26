The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the elevation of Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, to the Supreme Court of India.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

Justice Bishnoi, who assumed charge as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on February 5, 2024, has had a distinguished legal career. He was first appointed as an Additional Judge of the Rajasthan High Court on January 8, 2013, and was made a permanent judge on January 7, 2015. He hails from Jodhpur and has practised extensively at the Rajasthan High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal.



Also Read: Manipur Guv skips trouble, chooses chopper escape over irate protesters near Imphal airport

Alongside Justice Bishnoi, the Collegium has also recommended the elevation of Justice N.V. Anjaria, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, and Justice A.S. Chandurkar of the Bombay High Court to the apex court.

The recommendation, once approved by the Centre, will bring the Supreme Court closer to its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges. Currently, the court is functioning with 31 judges, a number that is expected to drop to 30 following the upcoming retirement of Justice Bela Trivedi on June 9.

Justice Bishnoi’s elevation is particularly significant for the Northeast, as it brings representation from the Gauhati High Court—one of the oldest and most prominent high courts in the region—to the top judicial body of the country. The Gauhati High Court has jurisdiction over several northeastern states and plays a crucial role in upholding justice in the region.

Legal observers believe that Justice Bishnoi’s elevation could further highlight issues from the Northeast at the national level and bring greater judicial attention to the unique challenges faced by the region.