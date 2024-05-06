The Gauhati High Court issued a directive to the government of Assam asking them to submit an affidavit outlining the measures that they have implemented or plan to implement in order to address the shortcomings pointed by the District Legal Services Authorities regarding various categories of shelter homes.

The bench including Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam was hearing a suo moto PIL regarding the conditions of shelter homes in the state.

An affidavit, representing the Member Secretary of the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA), was submitted, accompanied by data gathered by the respective District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs), detailing the state of Children Homes.

Meanwhile, the respective DLSAs submitted their reports mentioning facilities available with the shelter homes for the children, elderly people and other category persons.

The Court said, “The counsel for the State of Assam may file affidavit detailing out the measures which the State Government has taken or proposed to take to cure the deficiencies pointed by the District Legal Services Authorities in respect of the Shelter Homes of different categories.”

Meanwhile, the Counsel has also been directed to submit his response on behalf of the Member Secretary, ASLSA on the next date of hearing.