Gauhati HC dismisses CBI appeal against Congress leader Ripun Bora’s acquittal in Daniel Topno murder case

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday, September 22 dismissed an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the acquittal of senior Congress leader Ripun Bora in the Daniel Topno murder case.

With the High Court dismissing the CBI's appeal, Bora's acquittal by the lower court has been upheld.

The lower court had earlier acquitted Bora in the case after finding insufficient material against him. The CBI subsequently challenged the order before the Gauhati High Court.

Daniel Topno, a tea community leader, was murdered in Assam's Gohpur area in September 2000. The CBI took over the investigation in 2001 and subsequently named Bora as an accused in the case.

In February 2014, the Kamrup district and sessions court had acquitted Bora and another accused, Pulin Phukan, in the case. The CBI later challenged the lower court's decision before the Gauhati High Court.

The Gauhati High Court's September 22 order has now dismissed the CBI's challenge and upheld Bora's acquittal.