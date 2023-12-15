The Gauhati High Court has taken serious note regarding the matter of illegal immigration in Assam after it was revealed that the number of revenue villages in the state had increased exponentially post 1971.

It was revealed during the hearing of a case that names of illegal immigrants were present in the voter list which had been published in 1968. The High Court further took serious note of the situation after it was also revealed that several persons declared as illegals have once again managed to secure Indian citizenship through illegal means.

The Gauhati High Court noted that after 1971, the number of revenue villages have increased exponentially in the state. It has been revealed the largest increase in revenue villages has been seen in Barpeta district. It has also been revealed that many villages which did not exist in the voters list in 1966, existed in voters list post 1971.

In this regard, the High Court has ordered that the Election Commission must conduct a probe into the matter of the abnormal increase in revenue villages in the state post 1971. The high court further said that the Home Department and the Revenue Department should help the Election Commission in this regard.

Noteworthy is that on December 13, the Gauhati High Court had announced that any person who has been lawfully declared as an 'illegal' will cease to have any political rights or rights to land.

The Gauhati High Court clearly stated that any person who has been deemed as an illegal will cease to have any political rights. This means that such persons will not be able to cast vote during elections.

The illegal person will also cease to have any more rights over land or property. The court stated that any illegal person in possession of land or property in the state will be seized by the government. Instead such persons will be granted work permits to etch out their livelihood.

The court also made it clear that the government will have to provide education and health facilities to such persons declared as illegals.

What is more is that the High Court further made it clear that any such person declared as illegal, if they are the beneficiary of any welfare scheme, will also be blocked from the benefits of the scheme.

The High Court had stated a total of 32,281 persons have been declared as illegals or foreigners in Assam so far. On the other hand, 97,714 cases are still pending in this regard.

