The Gauhati High Court has raised serious concerns regarding the West Guwahati Police District's refusal to provide security for the 'Dharapur Anchalik Rangali Bihu Sanmilon,' an event where popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg is scheduled to perform. This judicial intervention comes after the Deputy Commissioner of Police for West Guwahati police district denied permission to organize the event on May 25, 2024, citing security concerns from a prior incident.

The police decision was based on a report by the Officer-in-charge of Azara Police Station, detailing the chaos that occurred during a previous attempt to hold the event on April 27, 2024.

The report outlined a significant law and order situation, where miscreants at the event engaged in vandalism and assaulted police personnel.

This incident resulted in injuries to 11 officers, leading to multiple arrests and subsequent legal actions.

Despite this setback, the organizers of the Dharapur Anchalik Rangali Bihu Sanmilon sought to hold the event again, prompting the police to deny permission once more. The organizers challenged this denial in court, arguing for their right to hold the cultural program.

The High Court has questioned the rationale behind the police's decision, thereby putting the spotlight on the refusal to ensure security for the event.

The court's scrutiny suggests a possible shift in how such cultural events involving high-profile public figures like Zubeen Garg are managed in the future. The outcome of this legal challenge could set a significant precedent for similar events going forward.