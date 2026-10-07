Gauhati HC seeks Assam government response on plea challenging M K Yadava’s continuation as forest secretary

The Gauhati High Court has sought responses from the Assam government and other respondents on a petition challenging the continuation of M K Yadava as Special Chief Secretary (Forest) in the state.

The petition, filed by Amarjyoti Choudhury, challenges a May 14, 2026 government notification under which Yadava was permitted to continue functioning as Special Chief Secretary (Forest). The petitioner has sought judicial scrutiny of the legality of his continuation in the post.

The matter was heard by Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi on October 5. Senior counsel B D Konwar, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the court should examine the circumstances under which Yadava was allowed to continue in the position pursuant to the government notification.

The Assam government opposed the petition, raising questions over the delay in approaching the court as well as the petitioner’s bona fides. Additional Advocate General P N Goswami told the court that the existing arrangement concerning Yadava is scheduled to remain in place only until November 11, 2026.

The state also questioned whether the petitioner had established sufficient grounds to maintain the case, arguing that a person seeking such relief should have a connection with the matter. According to the government, such a connection had not been established by the petitioner.

During the hearing, the state referred to an earlier legal challenge concerning Yadava. His initial appointment had been challenged in PIL No. 18 of 2025, which was dismissed by a Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court on March 18, 2025.

The court was also informed that another public interest litigation, PIL No. 57 of 2026, has been filed in connection with the present arrangement.

After considering the submissions, Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi directed that notice be issued in the matter and fixed the case for hearing on November 4, 2026.

The petitioner has been directed to serve notice on Yadava through speed post with acknowledgement due within two days.

The latest order permits the petition to proceed and does not contain any final finding on the legality or validity of Yadava’s continuation as Special Chief Secretary (Forest).