The Gauhati High Court suspended Sonitpur additional district and sessions judge Ranju Medhi with immediate effect for alleged involvement in bribery.

In its order, the High Court on September 2 instructed that Judge Ranju Medhi be suspended while departmental proceedings are underway.

Furthermore, the order stated that Medhi will be stationed in the headquarter at Sonitpur, Tezpur. Medhi is currently working as a special judge of POCSO court in Sonitpur.

The order also directed that the judge will not be allowed to leave the station without prior permission of the Gauhati High Court.

Meanwhile, the Sonitpur District & Sessions Judge will take over charge of the court and office of the Additional District & Sessions Judge, Sonitpur, Tezpur during the period of suspension, the order stated.



The HC order states, "Upon suspension, Headquarter of Shri Medhi shall be at Tezpur, Sonitpur. He shall not leave the station without prior permission of the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court. During the period of suspension, the District & Sessions Judge, Sonitpur at

Tezpur will be in-charge of the court and office of the Additional District & Sessions Judge, Sonitpur, Tezpur."