Gauhati HC to take up pleas seeking reopening of Siddharth Sharma linked-Mahavir Aqua, bank account operation

The Gauhati High Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday, August 11, two petitions filed by Siddharth Sharma, including a plea seeking permission to reopen Mahavir Aqua and another concerning the operation of a bank account.

The petitions have been listed for hearing after Sharma’s counsel sought additional time during the previous hearing to submit objections against an earlier decision rejecting the pleas. The court subsequently granted the additional time and fixed Tuesday for further hearing.

The proceedings assume significance in view of allegations concerning the operation of the Mahavir Aqua factory and the alleged use of funds linked to singer Zubeen Garg.

According to submissions made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) before the court, funds allegedly belonging to Garg were misappropriated and subsequently used in connection with the water factory.

The matter also relates to an earlier order concerning the factory. The Fast Track Court had directed that Mahavir Aqua be sealed on April 29.

Despite the sealing order, allegations have since emerged that the factory continued to operate under the supervision of Gopen Sharma.

The High Court’s hearing is expected to consider the submissions and objections placed before it in connection with Sharma’s petitions, including the request for permission to reopen the factory and the plea relating to the bank account.