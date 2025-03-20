The Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) convened an Extra-Ordinary General Body Meeting (EOGM) on March 19, 2025, to deliberate on the ongoing developments regarding the proposed relocation of the Gauhati High Court to Rangmahal, North Guwahati.

After extensive discussions, the General Body resolved not to participate in the proposed committee suggested during the March 13, 2025 meeting between the Hon'ble Chief Justice, other Judges of the High Court, and representatives of GHCBA, the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh & Sikkim, and the All Assam Lawyers Association (AALA). The association strongly reaffirmed its opposition to the proposed shifting and categorically declined involvement in any committee overseeing judicial infrastructure development at Rangmahal.

The General Body further decided to formally seek a copy of the Full Court’s resolution regarding the proposed relocation and demanded clarity on the rationale behind such a decision, particularly in the absence of consultation with the Bar Association, which is a key stakeholder in the judicial system. Additionally, the members ratified the Executive Committee’s resolution condemning the reported meeting between the Hon’ble Chief Justice, another Hon’ble Judge, Mr. Suman Shyam, and the Hon’ble Chief Minister at the State Guest House in Koinadhara. The Association expressed strong disapproval over any discussions on such a significant issue being held without transparency and without consulting all relevant stakeholders.

As a continuation of its firm opposition, the General Body resolved to hold a peaceful sit-in demonstration on March 24, 2025. Meanwhile, some members had submitted a requisition seeking a review of the Association’s decision to oppose the shifting of the High Court. After thorough discussions, the General Body unanimously rejected the requisition, further reaffirming its stnad against the relocation.