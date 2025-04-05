The Gauhati High Court, one of the oldest judicial institutions in the Northeast, marked its 76th foundation day today.

Established on April 5, 1948, the court has been at the heart of justice delivery and constitutional guardianship across the region.

What began as the High Court for the undivided state of Assam has since grown into a vital legal institution serving multiple northeastern states, including Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh. Over the decades, it has played a defining role in safeguarding rights, interpreting the Constitution, and delivering justice to the people.

With its majestic architecture and a legacy of landmark judgments, the Gauhati High Court is more than a judicial body. It is a symbol of fairness, democratic resilience, and the enduring rule of law.

Taking to his official X handle, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended gratiude to the judges, advocates, court staff, among others for contributing to the court's glory.

He wrote, "On its Foundation Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and deep gratitude to the Hon’ble Judges, the tireless advocates, the diligent court staff, and every soul who has contributed to the growth and glory of this revered institution. Your dedication does not just dispense justice—it inspires generations to believe in its enduring power."

Further, he expressed his heartfelt wishes and wrote, "May the Gauhati High Court continue to uphold the ideals it was built upon—truth, integrity, and unwavering commitment to justice."