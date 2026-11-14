Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Justice Ashutosh Kumar on November 14 launched ‘NYAYA PRAVAH – Child-Friendly Justice Programme’, an initiative aimed at strengthening child-friendly practices across judicial institutions in Assam.

The programme was launched by the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA), in partnership with UTSAH Child Rights Organisation and the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJAA), at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Justice Michael Zothankhuma, Judge of the Gauhati High Court and Executive Chairman of ASLSA, Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, judges of the Gauhati High Court and other senior dignitaries from the judiciary, government and police.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar emphasised the importance of a child's experience within the justice system. He said the initiative represented a sustained institutional commitment to addressing challenges faced by children in judicial processes through coordinated efforts, careful planning and effective implementation.

Justice Michael Zothankhuma highlighted the lasting impact of childhood experiences and stressed the role of families in nurturing and protecting children, alongside the need for a strong and child-sensitive justice system. He said the launch on Children's Day was an opportunity to translate child protection laws into meaningful action.

DGP Harmeet Singh emphasised that empathy must guide the response of every stakeholder dealing with children. He said NYAYA PRAVAH would help promote greater sensitivity and compassion among justice system functionaries.

ASLSA Member Secretary Debashish Bhattacharjee and UTSAH Child Rights Organisation founder Miguel Das Queah described the initiative as a long-term institutional partnership to promote child rights within the justice delivery mechanism.

During the event, ASLSA also released a publication titled ‘Justice at the Doorstep’.

Following the inauguration, a day-long capacity-building programme on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was organised for judicial and medical officers. The sessions were conducted by Gauhati High Court Judge Justice Kaushik Goswami and Dr C B Jani, President of the Indian Academy of Forensic Medicine.

The launch marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to strengthen child-friendly justice practices across Assam.