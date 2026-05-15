Gauhati High Court defers bail hearing of key accused in Zubeen Garg death case

The Gauhati High Court on Friday, May 15 heard the bail petition of Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the prime accused in the death case of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, and fixed May 22 as the next date of hearing.

The matter was heard by Justice Mitali Thakuria.

Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar told reporters after the hearing that the accused’s counsel appeared through video-conferencing and sought time to submit additional documents and an affidavit.

According to the prosecution, the court directed the defence to submit the additional documents and affidavit by May 18. The court also observed that it would require time to examine the case records before passing any order on the bail plea, considering the sensitivity of the case and the volume of the case diary.

Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia also appeared during the hearing. He informed the court that the prosecution would examine the documents submitted by the defence and, if required, file objections.

Mahanta’s bail plea was earlier rejected by a special fast-track court on April 30, citing the possibility of him absconding. He had moved the lower court for bail on April 10.

The case relates to the death of Zubeen Garg, who drowned while swimming near Lazarus Island in Singapore on September 19 last year, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the North East India Festival.

A Special Investigation Team of Assam Police’s CID later investigated the case and filed a chargesheet against seven accused. Four of them, including Mahanta, are facing murder charges.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier told the State Assembly that the singer’s death was a “plain and simple murder”.

While Singapore Police reportedly found no evidence of foul play in its separate investigation, authorities in Assam have maintained that it will not affect the ongoing proceedings in the case.