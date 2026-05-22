Gauhati High Court defers hearing on Shyamkanu Mahanta’s bail plea to May 25

The Gauhati High Court on Friday, May 22, adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case and fixed May 25 as the next date of hearing.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Pran Bora, appearing on behalf of Mahanta, presented arguments seeking bail before the court.

The government side, represented by Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia, sought additional time to place its arguments in response to the bail application.

Following the submissions, the court adjourned the matter till Monday, when the government is expected to present arguments opposing the plea.

The case pertains to the alleged death case linked to Zubeen Garg.