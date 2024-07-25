The Gauhati High Court on July 25 directed the Cachar district administration and police to ensure that the bodies of three alleged Hmar militants killed in a recent police encounter are kept in the morgue. This directive follows a petition filed by the families of the deceased, who were identified as members of the Hmar community.

The court's order emphasizes the need for preserving the bodies to facilitate a thorough and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths. The prosecution has requested that the autopsies be conducted by medical professionals from outside Assam to ensure impartiality and accuracy.

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The three militants were reportedly killed on July 17 during a police operation. The families' petition underscores their demand for transparency and justice, raising questions about the encounter's legitimacy and the events leading up to it.