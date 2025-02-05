The Gauhati High Court on February 4 has disposed of a suo moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning illegal coal mining in Tipam Hills, Digboi, while directing authorities to maintain strict vigilance to prevent further illicit activities.

Following the court's intervention, multiple compliance reports were submitted by the State Government and other respondents, affirming that illegal mining activities in Tipam Hills had been halted and are now under constant surveillance. Amicus Curiae T.J. Mahanta further corroborated that no illegal activities had been reported in the past two years but urged the court to ensure continued monitoring to prevent any resurgence of coal smuggling.

During the proceedings, an additional concern was raised regarding the protection of historical monuments linked to the Ahom Dynasty. On April 30, 2024, the court directed the Assam Government to present a status report based on a booklet provided by Dr. Jogendra Nath Phukan, which listed numerous Ahom heritage sites yet to be officially recognized as protected monuments.

In response, the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam, filed an affidavit on August 29, 2024, stating that a survey was in progress to assess and authenticate these historical sites. The department estimated that a minimum of two years would be required for comprehensive exploration, budgeting, and obtaining necessary approvals from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The affidavit further confirmed that 38 sites listed in the booklet are already under the Directorate's jurisdiction, but Sattras (Vaishnavite monasteries) do not fall within its purview.

Considering the submissions, the High Court directed the respondents to expedite the protection process within six months and take proactive measures to safeguard Ahom heritage sites. The court also reiterated the necessity of continuous monitoring of Tipam Hills to prevent illegal mining.

With these directives, the PIL has been formally disposed of. However, the court emphasized that compliance with these orders would be closely observed, ensuring both environmental and cultural heritage preservation in Assam.