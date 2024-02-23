The Gauhati High Court has disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking 80 per cent job reservation for Assamese people.

The court stated that the issue is currently under the consideration of the state government.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam observed that the issues raised in the PIL are under consideration of the Assam Government.

“Having considered the submissions made on behalf of the respondent State and taking into consideration the fact that the issues raised by the petitioner in this PIL petition are under consideration of the State Government, we are of the opinion that in such circumstances, no further order(s) is required to be passed in this PIL petition. Hence, the petition is disposed of.”



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The petitioner has urged that the State set aside 80% of the positions under the Government of Assam and State Government projects for Assamese citizens.

Furthermore, it was asked that appropriate measures be taken to reserve 70% of the openings in private sector projects, especially those operating under the PPP paradigm, for Assamese people.

It was further prayed for the introduction of reservation laws on the line of the Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries/Factories Act, 2019 and the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020.

The State of Assam responded that the issue regarding the implementation of the terms of the Assam Accord is under consideration by the Government.

The Counsel appearing for the State of Assam submitted that a Committee headed by a Cabinet Minister is already constituted which is examining the issue of implementation of the Clauses of the memorandum of settlement (Assam Accord) and is also considering the various reports submitted by the Committees constituted for implementation of the Assam Accord.