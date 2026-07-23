Gauhati High Court fixes August 13 for hearing on Shyamkanu Mahanta's plea in Zubeen Garg death case

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday, July 23 heard a petition filed by Shyamkanu seeking relief in connection with the Zubeen murder case and fixed August 13 as the next date of hearing after considering the submissions made by the parties.

The court is also scheduled to hear three separate petitions filed by Siddharth Sharma on Wednesday as proceedings in the case continue.

One of the petitions seeks the de-freezing of bank accounts that were seized during the investigation. Another application requests access to the investigation report received from Singapore, while the third pertains to issues related to the ongoing legal proceedings in the case.

In addition, the High Court is expected to hear a petition filed by Mahabir Aqua on Wednesday.

Separately, the hearing on the bail applications of two bodyguards accused in the case has been deferred. The matter will now be taken up by the court of Mitali Thakuria on the next scheduled date.

The hearings form part of the continuing judicial proceedings in the Zubeen murder case, with multiple petitions concerning the investigation and related legal issues currently pending before the Gauhati High Court.