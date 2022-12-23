The Gauhati High Court granted bail to the Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam who was held under charges of bribery on December 22.

The Joint Secretary of the Home and Political Department has been identified as Kishan Kumar Sharma.

Earlier in October, a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption Cell of Assam raided the residence of one KK Sharma, ACS officer and recovered unaccounted cash of Rs 49,24,700 lakh.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati HC grants bail to 3 accused in GMC sludge extraction scam

Notably, the anti-corruption squad arrested the Joint Secretary to the state government while accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000.

On the other hand, the Gauhati High Court on December 14 granted bail to three accused allegedly involved in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sludge extraction scam.

The three accused who were granted bail have been identified as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Babul Sarma, Executive Engineer Chittaranjan Dutta and Ellen Begum.

On December 2, one of the prime accused in the infamous sludge extraction scam, contractor Mithu Agarwal was held in Bihar's Supaul by the Assam Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell.