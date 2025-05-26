The Gauhati High Court on Monday granted bail to Shankar Jyoti Baruah, the former General Secretary of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), who was recently arrested in connection with a controversial altercation at the B.N. Singh petrol depot in Duliajan.

Baruah’s arrest stemmed from an alleged physical confrontation at the fuel station, an incident that quickly escalated into a politically charged issue, drawing widespread reactions across the state. The arrest has sparked public outcry, particularly among indigenous rights groups.

Several organisations, including the Bir Lachit Sena Assam, voiced strong opposition to Baruah’s detention. Its leader, Shrinkhal Chaliha, criticized the arrest as a “deliberate targeting of indigenous individuals.” Meanwhile, concerns have intensified over the perceived inaction against Tanu Shahi, the alleged prime accused in the case, who reportedly made derogatory remarks against the Assamese community but remains at large.

Supporters of Baruah have welcomed the court’s decision, viewing it as a corrective measure in what they perceive to be a disproportionate response to the incident. The case continues to stir socio-political discourse in the region, with civil society demanding an impartial and comprehensive investigation.