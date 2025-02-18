Guwahati High Court on February 18 granted interim bail to popular YouTuber Ashish Anil Chanchlani. The court has scheduled the final hearing of the case for March 7, 2025.

As part of the bail conditions, the court has directed Chanchlani to cooperate with the police and the investigating team within the next 10 days. Further legal proceedings are expected to determine the final outcome of the case.



Assam Police registered an FIR against prominent content creators, including Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani and others, for allegedly promoting obscenity and engagin in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in 'India's Got Latent' show.

Taking to social media, the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 10 stated, "Today @GuwahatiPol has registered an FIR against certain YouTubers and social influencers, namely 1. Shri Ashish Chanchlani 2. Shri Jaspreet Singh 3. Shri Apoorva Makhija 4. Shri Ranveer Allahbadia 5. Shri Samay Raina and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled 'India's Got Latent'.

"Guwahati Crime Branch has registered a case vide Cyber PS case no 03/2025 under sections - 79/95/294/296 of BNS 2023 read with Sec 67 of IT Act, 2000, read with Section 4/7 of Cinematograph Act 1952 read with Section 4/6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Investigation is currently underway", added the statement.