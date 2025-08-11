Gauhati High Court halts eviction drives in Guwahati hill areas until August 19

The Gauhati High Court has once again intervened to halt eviction drives ordered by the Assam Government in the hill areas of Guwahati, granting temporary relief to affected residents.



As per the latest directive, the state administration is barred from carrying out any eviction operations in forest areas until August 19. The order stems from the court’s observation that the government failed to clearly specify whether the targeted areas fall under forest land or revenue land. On Monday, the bench noted that the affidavit submitted by the state lacked complete information on the matter.



In light of this ambiguity, the court has fixed the next hearing for August 19. Until then, no eviction activities can be undertaken in the specified hill zones.



The controversy began after the government issued eviction notices to residents allegedly encroaching upon the Fatasil Reserved Forest. Around 300 families challenged the move in court, arguing that they were being unfairly targeted without clear verification of the land status.