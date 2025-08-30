Gauhati High Court hosts state-level consultation on safeguarding girl child

The Gauhati High Court's Juvenile Justice Committee on August 30 organised a state-level multi-stakeholders consultation on 'Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment' in partnership with Assam Child Protection Society and UNICEF.

The day-long event, inaugurated by Justice Kalyan Rai Surana, chairperson of the Juvenile Justice Committee, brought together adolescents, young adults, and delegates from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland to discuss progress, challenges, and solutions in child protection.

Participants shared experiences of child marriage, violence, and resilience, while panel discussions focused on inter- and intra-departmental cooperation, the role of the judiciary and law enforcement, and the realities faced by frontline workers. Experts emphasised strengthening data systems, victim support services, helplines, survivor care, and safeguarding children in online spaces.

This consultation is part of the preparations for the 11th Annual National Child Protection Stakeholders’ Consultation scheduled for October under the guidance of the Supreme Court of India. The 2025 theme, 'Safeguarding the Girl Child,' highlights the urgency of addressing violence against girls, child marriage, trafficking, and online exploitation, issues affecting the health, education, and well-being of children nationwide.

The consultation concluded with a collective commitment to protecting the girl child as both a legal and moral responsibility, requiring coordinated efforts from the judiciary, government, civil society, and communities. Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, DGP Harmeet Singh, and senior officials from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland were also present.