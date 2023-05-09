The Gauhati High Court issued notifications to the Assam government, fisheries department, and food safety department after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) asking a prohibition on the sale of imported fish containing formalin.

After hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) represented by advocate P Agarwal, in the case involving the presence of toxic formalin in imported (chalani) fish in Assam, the Gauhati High Court issued notifications to the interested parties to file an affidavit by May 21.

M Bhattacharjee, Additional Senior Government Advocate, Assam, representing three respondents assured that she will take instructions on behalf of the proforma respondent.

Also Read: Assam formalin scare: Minister ask authorities to probe into presence of formalin in imported fishes

The four respondents are- the Assam government, Commissioner and Secretary to the Assam government, (F&C Supplies department), the Commissioner and Secretary of the Fishery Department and the Principal of Nagaon College.

Further, the preliminary response to the averments made in the PIL shall be filed by the respondents within ten days from May 9.

After a PIL asking for a prohibition on the sale of imported fish laced with formalin was filed with the Gauhati High Court, the court informed the state government, the fishery department, and the food safety authorities.

Furthermore, the court also informed Nagaon College and requested to submit a report, detailing the incident.

This comes following Nagaon College's report about the presence of formalin in imported fish.

It may be mentioned that the consumption of fish containing formalin has been associated with a higher risk of developing cancer in people.

The parties involved have been ordered by the court to file an affidavit in connection with the subject by May 21.

Earlier on April 28, as per the directions of Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, the Director of Fisheries asked several institutes to conduct in-depth research and enquiry about the presence of formalin in imported (chalani) fish which surfaced in media post a report published by the Zoology Department of Nagaon College.

The reports have been shared by these institutes after research and multiple testing of various fish samples with the Director of Fisheries for necessary actions.

1) Zoology Department, Gauhati University.

2) Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, ICAR, NER, Guwahati.

3) College of Fisheries, Raha.

4) College of Veterinary Sciences, Assam Agricultural University, Guwahati.