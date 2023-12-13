In a significant development, the Gauhati High Court has today announced that any person who has been lawfully declared as an 'illegal' will cease to have any political rights or rights to land.

The Gauhati High Court today clearly stated that any person who has been deemed as an illegal will cease to have any political rights. This means that such persons will not be able to cast vote during elections.

The illegal person will also cease to have any more rights over land or property. The court stated that any illegal person in possession of land or property in the state will be seized by the government. Instead such persons will be granted work permits to etch out their livelihood.

The court also made it clear that the government will have to provide education and health facilities to such persons declared as illegals.

What is more is that the High Court further made it clear that any such person declared as illegal, if they are the beneficiary of any welfare scheme, will also be blocked from the benefits of the scheme.

The High Court has stated a total of 32,281 persons have been declared as illegals or foreigners in Assam so far. On the other hand, 97,714 cases are still pending in this regard.

