Gauhati High Court quashes FIR against journalist over Kamakhya Temple remark

The Gauhati High Court has quashed a criminal case against CNN-News18 anchor Akanksha Swarup regarding her statement about alleged human sacrifices at the Maa Kamakhya temple.

The remarks were made during an interview with a relative of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was reportedly killed by his wife and her boyfriend in Meghalaya earlier this year.

During the interview, Swarup had asked, “Since they had gone to Kamakhya, where sacrifices or human sacrifices are offered, is your family suspicious that this could be a tantric killing?”



Following this, the Cyber Branch Police in Guwahati registered an FIR against her on June 12 under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Swarup challenged the FIR in the High Court. On October 15, Justice Shamima Jahan ruled that Swarup did not intend to create enmity or disharmony between groups and thus, the FIR was quashed.



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However, the Court noted that her statement was “careless and not required,” advising that public statements should be carefully considered and validated before being made.

The FIR had cited sections 196(2) (promoting enmity), 299 (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), and 302 (wounding religious feelings) of the BNS.

The Court found none of these provisions applicable. It was observed that the comments were not made in a place of worship or during a religious ceremony, and there was no deliberate or malicious intent to hurt religious beliefs. The remarks were primarily aimed at discussing the circumstances of Raghuvanshi’s death.

Senior Advocate KN Choudhury, along with Advocate SP Sharma, represented Swarup, while Additional Public Prosecutor KK Das appeared for the State of Assam.