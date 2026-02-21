Gauhati High Court raps Assam govt, orders immediate relief for Goalpara eviction victims

The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to provide potable water, basic medical care, sanitation facilities and food grains through fair price shops to families affected by eviction drives carried out in Goalpara district in June last year.

The court observed that the “right to life” includes the right to live with dignity, access to potable water, sanitation and basic medical facilities. The order was passed by a bench of Justice Devashish Baruah while hearing a writ petition filed by 60 petitioners who were affected during the eviction drives conducted on June 16, 17 and 18, 2025, in the Hashila Beel area.

The petitioners stated that 566 families, including children, have been forced to take shelter on a compact plot of patta land belonging to others. They alleged that for more than eight months, the affected families have been living in destitution without access to drinking water, sanitation, adequate food or proper medical care.

Describing the situation as a “humanitarian crisis,” the petitioners sought several directions from the court, including a judicial inquiry into the eviction drive.

After hearing submissions from both sides, Justice Baruah observed that under the National Food Security Act, eligible persons are entitled to benefits. The court ordered the authorities to ensure the supply of safe drinking water and basic medical facilities to the petitioners and other affected families.

It further directed the authorities to explore avenues for setting up a temporary sanitation mechanism so that the displaced families residing on the compact plot can use the facilities. The court also instructed that fair price shops linked to the ration cards of the affected families must maintain adequate stock as mandated under the 2013 Act, and food grains must be provided upon production of valid ration cards.

The court directed the authorities to comply with these directions and asked the respondents to file affidavits by March 9. It specifically instructed the District Commissioner of Goalpara to clarify whether the petitioners are being provided with basic necessities forming part of the right to life. The matter has been listed for the next hearing on March 11.