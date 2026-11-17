The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday, November 17 rejected the bail application of Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Debeswar Bora, who was arrested by the Chief Minister's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Unit in September over allegations of corruption and possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Bora, a former District Development Commissioner (DDC) of Dhemaji, is also facing allegations of demanding and accepting substantial bribes in exchange for awarding government contracts.

He was arrested on September 7 after a nine-member team of the Chief Minister's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Unit questioned him at his residence in Dhemaji for nearly five hours.

The vigilance team had initiated action following a complaint filed by a doctor, alleging that Bora had accumulated substantial assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to the allegations, the properties were located in Guwahati and Lakhimpur and were reportedly held in Bora's name as well as in the names of his wife and other family members.

The vigilance team subsequently conducted an inquiry into the allegations and questioned the officer before taking him into custody.

Apart from the disproportionate assets case, Bora has also been accused of accepting bribes in return for facilitating the award of government contracts.

The latest development comes as the investigation into the corruption allegations against the former Dhemaji DDC continues.