The Gauhati High Court denied the anticipatory bail application of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata in the case involving Angkita Dutta's charges of harassment.

Angkita Dutta, the former youth president of the Assam Youth Congress, was removed from the party on April 22 for anti-party actions after making the claims.

Justice Ajit Borthakur said in his order while hearing the pre-arrest bail petition of Srinivas BV, “.......consideration of the various pleas taken by the petitioner and the documents he filed, this Court is of the opinion that it is not a fit case to grant the privilege of pre-arrest bail to the petitioner. Accordingly, the pre-arrest bail application of the petitioner stands rejected.”

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A copy of the order mentioned that the petition was filed under Section 438 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to grant the privilege of pre-arrest bail to the petitioner, namely Srinivas BV apprehending arrest related to the case at Dispur Police Station numbered 692/2023 under Sections 509/294/341/352/354/354A (iv)/506 of the IPC read with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta had registered the case at the Dispur Police Station against Srinivas BV.

The copy of the order said, “The First Information Report (FIR) reveals the allegations that the informant/victim, is the former President of the Assam Youth Congress and the present petitioner is the President of the Indian Youth Congress. It has been alleged that the petitioner has been persistently harassing the informant/victim woman mentally by way of sexist and slang words and also threatening her with dire consequences if she complained the same before the high office bearers of the Youth Congress. It is further alleged that when the alleged victim went to Raipur in the state of Chhattisgarh to attend the plenary session of the Congress Party held on 25.02.2023, she was received by one Bhupen Bora, the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) at Mayfair Hotel and met other high office bearers of the Congress party. At the entrance of the hotel when she came across the petitioner, he heckled her by holding her arms and also threatened her by using slang words. It is also alleged that despite complaining about the persistent unwarranted conduct of the petitioner on several occasions to the high office bearers of the Congress Party, her complaint did not yield any result and as such, she lodged the instant FIR.”

Meanwhile, KN Choudhury, appearing for the petitioner, stated that the FIR was filed with the ulterior motive of slandering the petitioner's reputation and avoiding any litigation for defamatory statements made by the informant on social media against him.

It read, “Opposing the pre-arrest bail application, M. Phukan learned Public Prosecutor, submits that the petitioner had filed two pre-arrest bail applications before the learned Sessions Court in Bengaluru, Karnataka and both the said petitions have been rejected after appreciating the materials on the case diary. Phukan further submits that the petitioner was given the notice under Section 41A Cr.P.C. calling upon him to appear before the Officer-in-Charge of Dispur P.S. on 02.05.2023 at 11 a.m. However, Phukan submits, the petitioner has not complied with the said notice to avoid his apprehension of being arrested in connection with the aforesaid non-bailable offence under Section 354 of the IPC as per Section 41A(3) Cr.P.C. Phukan submits that the victim, in her statements recorded under Sections 161 and 164 Cr.P.C., has implicated the petitioner with the alleged offences.”